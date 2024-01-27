Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Cut by William Blair

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brown & Brown in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

BRO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Shares of BRO opened at $76.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $79.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,236,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,900,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 132,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

