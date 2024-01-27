Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Triumph Financial, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFIN. Stephens decreased their price objective on Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

Triumph Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.24. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,249.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $787,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,773 shares of company stock worth $1,672,134 in the last ninety days. 6.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth about $199,460,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,019,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,738,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,801,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,441,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

See Also

