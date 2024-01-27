Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Lowered by Analyst

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.16. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $14.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $140.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.62. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

