Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for CAE Inc. Issued By Scotiabank (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for CAE in a research note issued on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $811.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.06 million.

CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

CAE stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. CAE has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $25.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CAE by 678.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 85.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

