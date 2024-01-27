Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for ATS Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ATS in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$735.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$718.23 million. ATS had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 5.47%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of ATS in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of ATS from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$65.83.

Shares of TSE ATS opened at C$59.00 on Thursday. ATS has a 12 month low of C$45.64 and a 12 month high of C$64.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.78. The firm has a market cap of C$5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.54.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

