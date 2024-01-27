Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for ATS Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ATS in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS.
ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$735.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$718.23 million. ATS had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 5.47%.
Shares of TSE ATS opened at C$59.00 on Thursday. ATS has a 12 month low of C$45.64 and a 12 month high of C$64.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.78. The firm has a market cap of C$5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.54.
ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.
