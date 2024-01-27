Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Issued By National Bank Financial

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ATS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ATS in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of ATS opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 35.31. ATS has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.52 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 18.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ATS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,605,000 after buying an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATS by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,852,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,582,000 after buying an additional 229,765 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATS by 5.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of ATS by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 173,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATS by 8.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 193,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

