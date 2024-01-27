Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issued By Zacks Research

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Advanced Energy Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.84 million.

AEIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,914 shares of company stock worth $283,725. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

