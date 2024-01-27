Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Issued By Barrington Research

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) – Barrington Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Stride in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Stride alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Stride Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LRN opened at $60.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. Stride has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Stride

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 47,583 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Stride by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 14.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stride

In related news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,909.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock worth $1,302,219 in the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stride

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.