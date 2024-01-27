Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Stride, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Stride in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Stride stock opened at $60.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.61.

In other news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stride news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $691,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,219. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 348.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

