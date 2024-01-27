Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Waters Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Waters in a report released on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $11.69 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Waters stock opened at $316.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $346.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.93.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 327.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 44.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 19.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 835,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,688,000 after acquiring an additional 138,952 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

