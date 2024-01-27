Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Issued By Cormark

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for BCE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion.

BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6969 per share. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.67%.

Institutional Trading of BCE

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BCE by 88.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in BCE by 45.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

