Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for CyberArk Software Ltd. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CyberArk Software in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.17.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $231.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.20 and a beta of 1.10. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $241.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

