Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for CyberArk Software Ltd. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CyberArk Software in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%.
CyberArk Software stock opened at $231.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.20 and a beta of 1.10. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $241.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
