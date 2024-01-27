Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Boosted by Wedbush

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 34.97% and a negative net margin of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.41 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRPL. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

PRPL stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $111.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

