Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for KB Home Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of KB Home in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

NYSE:KBH opened at $59.50 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $3,569,533.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at $89,984,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,583,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $3,569,533.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,683,759. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in KB Home by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

