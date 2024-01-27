Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Increased by Analyst

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $7.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.02. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $27.69 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q1 2025 earnings at $7.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $34.08 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $778.05.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $839.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $754.02 and a 200 day moving average of $685.97. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $900.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

