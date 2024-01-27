Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Lifted by Zacks Research

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ubiquiti in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $463.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.89 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UI. StockNews.com upgraded Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BWS Financial decreased their price target on Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of UI stock opened at $131.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.96. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,474 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 13.0% in the third quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

