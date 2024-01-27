QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for QCR in a research report issued on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for QCR’s current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. QCR had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $81.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QCR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

QCRH stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.96. QCR has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in QCR by 172.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of QCR by 69.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

