Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Short Interest Down 15.4% in January

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Qorvo by 75.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $103.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.16. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $114.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -103.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.94.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

