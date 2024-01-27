Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 79.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,234 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $130.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.67.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

