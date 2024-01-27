Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after acquiring an additional 700,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,884,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after acquiring an additional 177,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $144.10 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $148.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

