Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 119.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 55.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $144.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.12. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $148.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.