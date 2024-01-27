Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.5% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 64,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 55,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PSF opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $21.92.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

