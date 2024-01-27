Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,101 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

