Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,185 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 92,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 758.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $47.56 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

