Raymond James & Associates Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,168 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Matson were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 1,004.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,923,000 after buying an additional 490,489 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Matson by 18.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,819,000 after buying an additional 338,940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 78.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after buying an additional 197,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Matson by 313.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 146,589 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson Stock Performance

NYSE MATX opened at $114.51 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.86 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,524.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,179. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

