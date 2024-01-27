Raymond James & Associates Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,208.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $130.89 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $148.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -143.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

