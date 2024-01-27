Raymond James & Associates Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OII. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $21.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $635.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

