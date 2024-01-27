Raymond James & Associates Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Woodward were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Woodward by 653.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth $35,999,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $23,812,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock opened at $139.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.30 and a fifty-two week high of $140.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

