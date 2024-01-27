Raymond James & Associates Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth $33,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 149.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.54. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $92.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.46.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

