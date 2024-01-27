Raymond James & Associates Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,914 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MQY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MQY opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $12.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

