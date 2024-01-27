Raymond James & Associates Has $1.60 Million Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,823,000 after purchasing an additional 304,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

APLS opened at $64.04 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 4,184 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 105,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 13,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $873,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,467 shares in the company, valued at $20,830,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,237 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APLS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

