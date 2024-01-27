Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 39,732 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Sunrun worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Sunrun by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.55.

Insider Activity

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.72 million. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $74,250.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,396,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,456,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,278,084.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,873 shares of company stock worth $3,905,991 over the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.04.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

