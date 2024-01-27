Raymond James & Associates Purchases 8,931 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 247.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 91.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In related news, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $746,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,689 shares in the company, valued at $14,362,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,362,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $444,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,001,454.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WABC opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $57.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

