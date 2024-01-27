Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,907,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 434.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,372,000 after acquiring an additional 302,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,460,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,458,000 after acquiring an additional 198,228 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 129.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 141,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMI opened at $143.87 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.93 and a 52-week high of $170.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

BMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

