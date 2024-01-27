Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BILL were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 1,432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in BILL by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in BILL during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of BILL by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get BILL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In related news, Director David Hornik acquired 17,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $405,201.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,573 shares in the company, valued at $712,725.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hornik acquired 17,710 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,675 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $74.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.