Raymond James & Associates Sells 626 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.95% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1,511.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average is $102.06. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $107.08.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

