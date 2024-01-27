Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,895 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

