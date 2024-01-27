Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,995 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after buying an additional 55,450 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 108,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

