Raymond James Comments on Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

NYSE:CNI opened at $123.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.33 and a 200 day moving average of $115.40. The company has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $127.43.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 33.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

