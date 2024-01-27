Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 191 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 106.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DOX opened at $92.23 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.99.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

