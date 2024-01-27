Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guess? were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 20.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,436,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,845,000 after acquiring an additional 72,911 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 17.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 801,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 120,642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Guess? during the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Guess? by 60.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $24.84.

Guess? Announces Dividend

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.52 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. Guess?’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GES. StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,081,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,359,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,081,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,359,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $27,979,500 in the last ninety days. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

