Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,122 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,447,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,527,000 after buying an additional 690,206 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1,386.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 341,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 318,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $7,256,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 311,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 498.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 296,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $16.16 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.87.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

