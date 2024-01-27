Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,777 SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEU. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,067,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 334,726 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 434,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 332,320 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after acquiring an additional 158,219 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,404,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 432,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after buying an additional 108,387 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEU opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $472 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $40.58.

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

