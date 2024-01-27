Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.42 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0497 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

