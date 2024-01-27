Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 324 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,826,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,797,000 after buying an additional 203,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,738,000 after purchasing an additional 195,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Energizer by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,246,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,194,000 after purchasing an additional 291,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Energizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,211,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,909,000 after buying an additional 75,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ENR opened at $32.82 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENR

Insider Activity

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.