Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 690 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,574 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.92.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE H opened at $130.45 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.90.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,302 shares of company stock worth $9,371,534 in the last 90 days. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

