Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 133,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 55,250 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the third quarter worth $270,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 42.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 41,645 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,227,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 35,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 11.17%.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.