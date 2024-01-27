Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNF. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price objective on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Knife River in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KNF stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average is $54.10. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $67.43.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

