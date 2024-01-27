Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $470,000 Stock Position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report) by 123.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,076 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the third quarter worth about $89,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BBLU opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

About EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

