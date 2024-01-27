Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 2,633.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $911.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

